Omani startup Salalah Air is planning a move from its original equipment of light aircraft and 19-seater regional turboprops to jets about a year after it starts services.

The airline, which will be Oman’s first charter airline, aims to operate its first flights this month. Operating from Salalah, Oman’s second city, the startup plans initially to operate four light aircraft plus a single Dornier 228.

The company at first plans to operate largely domestic charters, making use not only of the country’s five main airports, but also a network of around 40 unpaved former air force airstrips that have previously been used for essential air service operations by the Royal Air Force of Oman.

Salalah and its surrounding countryside is a major tourist attraction in the early summer months, when the Indian Ocean monsoon brings mist, drizzle and temperatures of around 25C (77F), at a time when much of the rest of the Arabian peninsula is baking in temperatures of up to 50C (120F).

The meteorological phenomenon, known as the khareef, draws tens of thousands of mainly Arab tourists. National carrier Oman Air puts additional flights in service from the Muscat capital to accommodate more passengers.

The airline is targeting 2018 to move to jet equipment, probably one or more Embraer E135s. The E135 would allow Salalah Air to not only extend its reach to longer routes within Oman, but also potentially beyond the sultanate, to destinations in the Gulf.

Ultimately, the airline hopes to move on to a larger type, potentially the Embraer E190. The E190 would have the range to fly to the island of Zanzibar, off the East African coast, with which Oman has strong historical links.

Alan Dron alandron@adepteditorial.com