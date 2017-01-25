Boeing 737 MAX launch customer Southwest Airlines was in possession of a MAX 8 flight test aircraft for six days in September 2016. It conducted simulated operations with the re-engined narrowbody aircraft and did a flyover at the airline’s Dallas headquarters. Southwest employees gathered on a deck and watched the MAX 8 in flight. “It really was stunning because when it flew by, you didn’t hear it approach,” one employee recalled. “You didn’t hear it ...