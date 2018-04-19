Mitsubishi Aircraft will conduct demonstration flights of its MRJ regional jet at the Farnborough Air Show in July, the company said, reiterating first delivery is on track for mid-2020.

Manufacturing of parts for the first MRJs that will be given a new avionics configuration is almost complete, company President Hisakazu Mizutani said in remarks sent to ATW’s sister publication Aviation Daily. Repositioning avionics was one cause of a two-year development delay announced in January 2017. The other was shifting electrical wiring.

“The redesign of the electrical wire harnesses is well underway and manufacturing is planned, incorporating a phased approach,” the company said, quoting Mizutani. “Manufacturing and delivery of the wire harnesses will start shortly.”

The flight demonstrations at Farnborough will be a first for the MRJ, although the aircraft has been in flight testing since 2015. An MRJ was displayed on the ground at last year’s Paris Air Show.

The program had accumulated 1,900 flight hr. as of May 18, according to Mitsubishi Aircraft. “The first MRJ delivery to launch customer ANA [Japan’s All Nippon Airways], is on track for mid-2020.”

The new avionics and wiring configuration will be applied to two MRJs that will join the original five aircraft of the flight-test program. All seven are all built to the design of the 88-seat MRJ90, which will enter service first. The shorter, 76-seat MRJ70 version should follow about a year later.

Bradley Perrett, perrett@aviationweek.com