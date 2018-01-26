MRJ90
The acquisition of US carrier Eastern Air Lines by charter operator Swift Air in 2017 has resulted in Mitsubishi Aircraft losing an order for 20 MRJ regional jets. The order had to be canceled because Eastern returned its air operator’s certificate to the FAA, Mitsubishi Aircraft said. The move also wipes out 20 purchase rights the carrier held. The contract was for the MRJ90 version, designed to seat 88 passengers in an all-economy configuration. Phoenix-based Swift presumably did ...
