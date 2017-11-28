Taiwanese carrier Mandarin Airlines took delivery of the first of three ATR 72-600 Nov. 24 on long-term lease from Singapore-based lessor Avation.

The turboprop aircraft, in a single-class, 70-seat configuration, will operate on Taiwan’s domestic network, which ATR has described as a competitive, highly challenging market.

Mandarin Airlines is a regional subsidiary of Taiwanese flag carrier China Airlines.

“With ATR 72-600s joining the fleet, Mandarin Airlines will significantly increase the flight frequencies on each domestic route and then introduce some potential new sectors afterwards,” Mandarin Airlines president Jenny Tsao said. “The ATR 72-600 contributes to increased flight frequencies … for example, three to five daily flights instead of one to two daily currently. Intensive flight frequency is a main goal as we introduce ATRs into our market.”

ATR indicated it is also willing to provide engineering and technical support to China Airlines and its subsidiaries to set up in-house capabilities for ATR heavy maintenance, up to C checks.

Mandarin Airlines entered into its eight-year lease arrangement with Avation July 19 as part of its fleet optimization plan, which calls for leasing three ATR 72-600s and the purchase of an additional six 72-6200s directly from ATR for a total of nine to be deployed by 2020. Mandarin announced its purchase of the six 72-600s the same day. The airline is expecting delivery of the three leased aircraft by the end of 2017. The six aircraft ordered directly from ATR are expected to be delivered in 2018 and 2019.

Describing its fleet plan, Mandarin said the new ATR 72-600s are “very suitable for [the] domestic network in Taiwan.” The new turboprops will join Mandarin’s fleet of six Embraer E-190s and two Boeing 737-800s as the airline “will continue to expand its domestic, international and cross-strait routes by means of synergic collaboration with its parent company China Airlines.”

Mandarin said its E-190 fleet will focus on more international and cross-strait routes as well as flexibly support domestic routes to meet peak season and holiday demand.

Avation executive chairman Jeff Chatfield noted the new ATR 72-600 delivered to Mandarin was Avation’s 30th ATR 72. “We are satisfied with the financial returns provided by the ATR 72 aircraft type,” Chatfield said.

