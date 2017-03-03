Malaysia Airlines has outlined additional details on a charter business concept to operate its six Airbus A380s in a dedicated subsidiary to target religious pilgrimage traffic.

The Group is working toward finalizing plans for the formation of a new airline, utilizing the A380s to serve the Haj and Umrah market.

“In April or May, we will announce the name of the separate entity. Six aircraft—that means a lot of seats for this business. With this fleet, we can handle 5% to 6% of the global movement [of the Haj and Umrah pilgrimage],” Malaysia Airlines CEO Peter Bellew told ATW.

Interviews for the airline’s key positions are underway and have already been initiated under the plan.

Bellew said the carrier has been in talks with Airbus to adapt the cabins. “We plan to increase seat capacity to 720 seats on the aircraft [all-economy class seating],” he said.

Bellew has also talked to other A380 operators and partners, such as Rolls-Royce. The business might also further tap aircraft coming off lease, such as from Singapore Airlines.

“There is a lot of global interest,” he said, adding he will “try to keep the new airline as simple as possible. We are talking about a great project,” Bellew said.

Malaysia Airlines has one of the world’s largest hangars at its Kuala Lumpur home base, which can accommodate two A380s completely covered and a third partially covered. The carrier also has licenses to conduct full C checks on the aircraft. Fixed base and full-motion simulators at Kuala Lumpur and a full roster of A380 instructors are available.

“We’ve got simulators; we have the [A380] experience and this could be an option for the future [to have more A380s],” Bellew said.

The oneworld member had been trying to sell the A380s, but found a limited market. The aircraft will be replaced by six Airbus A350 XWBs. Delivery of the first A350-900 is expected to be in December 2017.

Kurt Hofmann hofmann.aviation@netway.at