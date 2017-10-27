Luxembourg’s national carrier Luxair will launch a fleet development study in 2018 as it considers its future shape.

The airline operates a route network covering much of Europe, using a combination of Boeing 737s (four -700s and two -800s) plus 11 Bombardier Q400 turboprops for regional services.

“We study the market, aircraft types and new routes on a regular basis,” a Luxair spokesman told ATW Oct. 27. “We have stabilized our fleet for the moment. Next year, we will have a new study where we see where we want to go, what are our passengers’ needs, new technologies on the market, and we will see if our fleet is still the right one.”

Earlier this year, Luxair told ATW it had postponed a decision on a new regional jet until 2018; if this purchase goes ahead, it will replace the 737-700s. The choice is between the Bombardier CS100 and the Embraer E190-E2.

The spokesman said there was no timescale for conclusion of next year’s study, but “it will take quite a long time” as options are considered.

Alan Dron alandron@adepteditorial.com