Lufthansa Group will take delivery of five Airbus A320neos instead of the 10 originally planned to be delivered this year, Lufthansa spokesperson Joerg Waber confirmed to ATW.

Lufthansa did not elaborate on the reason for the switch, and Waber said the lower number of deliveries this year “will not create a capacity shortage for Lufthansa.”

Lufthansa, which was the launch operator for the A320neo in early 2016, took delivery of five A320neos in 2016. After the five A320neos to be delivered this year, Lufthansa expects to take another 56, Waber said, adding that 2018 delivery numbers have not been finalized.

Lufthansa also has 45 A321neos on order, some of which will go to subsidiary Swiss International Air Lines. The first A321neo was delivered to Alaska Air Group subsidiary Virgin America on April 20.

Lufthansa became the launch operator of the PW1100G-powered A320neo after a late switch with Qatar Airways. The group took its first A320neo on Jan. 20, 2016, following a delay of the re-engined narrowbody’s planned end-of-2015 first delivery.

Lufthansa has said the up-to-180-seat A320neo is around 20% cheaper to operate per passenger.

Kurt Hofmann hofmann.aviation@netway.at