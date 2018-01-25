Lufthansa Group plans to harmonize specifications for all Airbus A320neos and A321neos for all of its airlines.

Common-standard aircraft are to be delivered beginning in 2019. They initially will be operated by Lufthansa and Swiss International Air Lines, the two carriers that will take the types next year. Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines and Eurowings will follow, but the exact schedule has not been determined.

The aircraft will feature standard galleys, cargo loading systems, safety equipment, cabin designs, overhead bins, cabin dividers and cockpit systems. Seats will differ only in color. Procedures and training also are being harmonized; Lufthansa already has merged its flight school with that of Swiss.

The group has ordered 61 A320neos and 40 A321neos. Ten A320neos have been delivered and are being operated by Lufthansa.

Jens Flottau, jens.flottau@aviationweek.com