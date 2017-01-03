Lufthansa Group—which took delivery of its fifth Airbus A320neo on Dec. 29, 2016—expects to receive 10 more of the type in 2017.

The Star Alliance member said the five A320neos were delivered in 2016 as planned. The Lufthansa Group has 116 of the type on order—45 are the larger A321neo version. Some of those will go to subsidiary Swiss International Air Lines.

ATW understands that—after nearly one year in scheduled services—the Lufthansa Group has used the A320neo on routes within Germany as well as on inter-European routes such as Oslo, Stockholm and Barcelona.

Lufthansa became the launch operator of the Pratt & Whitney PW1100G-powered A320neo after a late switch with Qatar Airways. The Group took its first A320neo on Jan. 20, 2016, following a delay of the re-engined narrowbody’s planned end-of-2015 delivery schedule.

Lufthansa said the up-to-180-seat-A320neo is around 20% cheaper to run per passenger. The aircraft offers significant reduction in both noise and CO2 emissions.

Kurt Hofmann hofmann.aviation@netway.at