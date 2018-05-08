Lufthansa Group’s supervisory board approved orders for up to 16 additional aircraft to be allocated among subsidiaries.

Swiss International Air Lines (SWISS) will get two additional Boeing 777-300ERs. The aircraft are scheduled to be delivered in 2020 and bring the airline’s long-haul fleet to 31 aircraft. Lufthansa Group said the SWISS 777s will be used for network expansion. SWISS already operates 10 777s, the last of which was delivered earlier this year.

Lufthansa Cargo committed to two additional 777Fs that will replace MD-11Fs over the long term. The cargo airline has experienced a remarkable financial turnaround following several difficult years. Lufthansa Cargo currently operates five 777Fs and 12 MD-11Fs

Additionally, Lufthansa Group converted options for six Airbus A320neos and agreed to purchase up to six A320ceos that will be delivered this year to make up for A320neo delays. The company did not say whether the aircraft were part of a broader compensation deal with Airbus addressing A320neo delivery shortfalls.

The orders are in line with the group’s strategy of rewarding good financial performance with additional investment. Notably missing from the list of beneficiaries were subsidiaries Austrian Airlines and Brussels Airlines, both of which are currently not meeting profit targets. LCC subsidiary Eurowings is implementing its growth with aircraft from other sources.

Jens Flottau, jens.flottau@aviationweek.com