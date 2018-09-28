The Lufthansa Group has converted options for 24 Airbus A320neo and three A321neo aircraft into firm orders, as the German airline responds to a positive market and earnings development by making sure its future fleet size is adequate.

The latest agreement, valued at $3 billion at list prices, brings the total number of A320neo/A321neo orders to 149 for the group, 13 of which already operate with Lufthansa.

One part of the order will be equipped with Pratt & Whitney PW1100G engines, the other with CFM LEAP-1A engines. This means that both engine types will continue to be available to the Lufthansa Group in roughly equal proportions for the A320neo family fleet.

The two aircraft types are scheduled for delivery in 2023 and 2024. Ten of the 27 new aircraft are intended for subsidiary Swiss International Air Lines (SWISS). Seven A320neos and three A321neos will join the SWISS fleet in 2023 and 2024.

SWISS's new orders are in addition to the 10 A320neos and five A321neos that the airline already has on order, which will join the fleet between 2019 and 2022 to replace older A320s and A321s.

The remaining aircraft of the Sept. 27 firm order will be used within the aviation group.

