Lufthansa will expand Boeing 747-400 operations between Frankfurt and Berlin Tegel airports, citing high demand on the domestic route since the closure of bankrupt airberlin.

On Nov. 1, Lufthansa launched 747-400 operations and will add 28 747 flights to Berlin in the first three weeks of December.

“From an economic point of view, this exceptional measure does not pay off, but in difficult times it creates additional capacity on this important route and offers many more travel options to many guests,” Lufthansa executive board member-hub management Harry Hohmeister said in a statement.

Lufthansa operates up to 16 daily flights on the route, making it the German carrier’s most-flown sector in the network.

Hohmeister said the Berlin Tegel infrastructure is not ideal for 747-400s properly; however, Lufthansa and airport employees are doing a “fantastic job” in handling the widebody.

In total, Lufthansa will operate 90 747-400 flights in November and December, transporting more than 350 passengers on each flight.

