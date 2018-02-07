Boeing 747-8 in new Lufthansa livery. The new, modernized brand image that drops the gray from the underside and engines as well as the yellow circle behind the company’s 100-year-old crane logo on the tail for a purely blue-and-white exterior.
Lufthansa Group chairman and CEO Carsten Spohr said the company will focus this year on further developing its premium carriers—Lufthansa, Swiss International Air Lines (SWISS) and Austrian Airlines—but he expects strong competition in Germany after airberlin’s insolvency last year. Spohr (left) spoke at a press conference Feb. 7 where Lufthansa’s new brand image was revealed to mark the airline's 100th anniversary. The updated livery drops the gray ...
