LOT Polish Airlines would like to simplify its aircraft inventory, but is unable to proceed because of existing leases and contracts, CEO Rafał Milczarski said May 16. Answering questions following a briefing in London, he said fleet rationalization would probably come in the regional aircraft sector. By the end of the year, LOT will be operating 24 Embraer E-Jets of various types, together with 10 Bombardier Q400 turboprops. The Polish flag carrier also has a growing fleet of Boeing ...