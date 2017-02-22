Korean Air has taken delivery of its first Boeing 787-9, making it the first airline in the country to operate the type.

The Seoul-based carrier plans to introduce five 787-9s into its fleet this year with another five joining the fleet by 2019. The airline is scheduled to launch domestic flights to Jeju from Seoul (Gimpo) for a month as part of the required certification period, before launching long-haul international routes to Toronto, Madrid, and Zurich later this year, according to a Boeing statement.

Korean Air president Walter Cho called the 787 a “key member of Korean Air’s fleet as we continue to introduce next-generation airplanes to our customers.” He added, “The aircraft is fuel efficient, quiet, has lower operating costs and is spacious and very elegant. The cabin features are impressive and will ensure maximum comfort for Korean Air's passengers.”

Korean Air, with a fleet of 175 aircraft, operates more than 460 flights per day to 132 cities in 46 countries.

Linda Blachly linda.blachly@penton.com