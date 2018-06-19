Korean Air Bombardier CS300
Korean Air is on track to increase its Bombardier CSeries fleet to 10 aircraft this year, and is preparing to debut the type on short-haul international routes. So far Korean Air has taken delivery of five CSeries aircraft, an airline spokesman told ATW’s sister publication Aviation Daily. There are five more scheduled for this year, with one coming this month, and the others in July, October, November and December. The South Korea flag carrier received its first CS300 in December ...
