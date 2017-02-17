China’s Juneyao Airlines has finalized order for five Boeing 787-9s, valued at about $1.32 billion at current list prices, according to the US-based manufacturer.

Boeing said this new order, which also includes options for five more 787-9s, represents the Shanghai-based private carrier’s first Boeing order and first widebody aircraft order.

“Our strategic vision is to develop into an international airline that provides high-quality service with an extended network, while ensuring excellent profitability,” Juneyao Airlines chairman Wang Junjin said. “Today's order is set to play a key role in our growing business in the years to come, and we look forward to continuing our relationship with Boeing into the future.”

Juneyao Airlines was founded in 2005 and started operation in 2006. It currently operates domestic routes and short-haul international flights to neighboring countries such as Japan, South Korea and Thailand. The carrier plans to open new routes to North America, Europe and Australia by 2020.

