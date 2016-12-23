UK leisure airline Jet2 has ordered four additional Boeing 737-800NGs.

The expanding carrier—which is based in the north of England but recently expanded its bases to increase London Stansted—already has 30 737-800s on order, eight of which have been delivered in 2016.

The latest tranche is worth $384 million at list prices, although the airline’s parent Dart Group said in an announcement to the London Stock Exchange Dec. 23 it had negotiated “significant discounts” from the sticker price.

The new 737-800NGs are scheduled to be delivered from August 2018 to January 2019, Jet2 added.

The aircraft, which will be used for future anticipated growth of the group’s leisure travel business and for planned fleet replacement, are expected to be funded through a combination of internal resources and debt.

The airline, which mainly ferries UK passengers to and from Mediterranean holiday destinations, has recently taken measures against the rising tide of alcohol-induced misbehavior on board flights by ceasing alcohol sales on early morning departures.

Alan Dron alandron@adepteditorial.com