Boeing confirmed Jan. 10 that South Korean low-cost carrier (LCC) Jeju Air is the previously unidentified customer behind a December 2016 order for three 737-800NGs, valued at $288 million at current prices. It is Jeju Air’s first direct-purchase order with Boeing. The LCC operates an all-leased fleet of 26 737-800NGs.

“This acquisition is a major step in our growth strategy … [and will] further strengthen our position as a leading low-cost carrier in Northeast Asia,” Jeju Air CEO Ken Choi said.

Jeju Air was established in 2005 as Korea’s first LCC, with operations beginning in 2006. The airline operates 40 domestic and international routes with approximately 150 daily flights.

The 737-800NG seats 162 to 189 passengers and has a range of 5,700 nm.

