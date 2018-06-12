Kuwaiti hybrid carrier Jazeera Airways has taken delivery of its first Airbus A320neo, the first of the type to be based in the Middle East.

Jazeera Airways CEO Rohit Ramachandran said the aircraft is the first of three A320neos scheduled to be delivered to the carrier by May 2019. He said the aircraft will “support our continued network expansion to cover destinations that are around 5 to 6 hours away from Kuwait.”

The CFM LEAP-1A-powered A320neo flew for the first time for Jazeera June 11 on a flight from Kuwait to Dubai.

Jazeera operates a fleet of eight Airbus A320s and one A320neo to 25 destinations, primarily on routes in the Arabian peninsula and Egypt, as far north as Tbilisi, Georgia, and to several destinations on the Indian subcontinent.

