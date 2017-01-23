Japan Air Commuter—member of the JAL Group—has taken delivery of its first 50-seat ATR 42-600.

The carrier ordered eight of the type, plus one option and 14 purchase rights, at the 2015 Paris Air Show. The remaining aircraft will be delivered over the next three years, according to ATR.

ATR, which previously valued the order at $496 million, said this deal is its first contract with a Japanese airline.

Japan Air Commuter president Hiroki Kato said, “The unrivaled airport accessibility of the ATRs, along with their high standards of safety and comfort, make the ATR -600s the perfect solution for our mission: connecting small communities and providing high-quality air service across the country.”

