Rendering of full-size Boom supersonic passenger aircraft
Japan Airlines (JAL) has entered into a strategic partnership with Boom Technology, taking purchase options on 20 Boom supersonic passenger aircraft. Denver, Colorado-based Boom is developing an aircraft able to seat up to 55 passengers and fly at a speed of Mach 2.2. It is aiming for a 2023 FAA certification. “Through this agreement, JAL will provide its knowledge and experience as an airline to support Boom in developing the aircraft,” Boom said in a statement. JAL has ...
