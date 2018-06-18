Japan Airlines (JAL) Group is considering options to replace three Saab A340B turboprops at its Hokkaido Air System regional subsidiary. JAL Group director Masaru Onishi told ATW’s sister publication Aviation Daily the company intends to replace the Saab fleet by 2020 and ATR turboprops are one of the candidates for the order. While he stressed that no decision has been made, Onishi noted that an advantage of the ATRs is that another of its subsidiary regional carriers is also ...