Russia’s entry into the most fiercely-contested area of the commercial airliner market, the single-aisle sector dominated by Airbus and Boeing, made its first flight May 28.

Without prior notice, Irkut’s MC-21-300 took off from Irkutsk Aviation Plant for a 30-minute sortie, flying at an altitude of 1,000 meters, at 300 km/hr. As is traditional with first flights, the aircraft’s undercarriage remained down throughout the flight.

Irkut said the flight plan included checking of in-flight stability and controllability both of the aircraft as a whole and of its Pratt & Whitney PW1400G engine.

During the flight a simulated landing approach was performed, followed by a flight over the runway, climbing and turning.

The aircraft was piloted by crew commander Oleg Kononenko, and co-pilot Roman Taskayev.

“Flight mission is accomplished. The flight went in the normal mode. There are no obstacles revealed preventing the tests continuation,” Kononenko reported on his return.

Taskayev added that the ''characteristics and operational modes of the power plant are confirmed, all aircraft systems operated without glitches.''

Irkut Corp.president Oleg Demchenko described the first flight as an “historic day” for the team behind the aircraft, which was rolled out almost exactly a year ago.

The MC-21-300 will carry between163-211 passengers in a six-abreast economy cabin and four-abreast business section.

Its builders say that having the widest fuselage diameter in its category will give passengers new levels of ‘living space’, as well as making it easier for crews to operate service trolleys during flight, with the wider aisle also helping shorten airport turnrounds.

Among advanced construction techniques, the MC-21-300 has a wing made of polymer composites that is cured in an oven, rather than the more normal autoclave, a world first for an airliner and a path that considerably reduces costs. Composites make up more than 30% of the total aircraft design.

The aircraft is being offered with a choice of engines – P&W’s PW1400G or Russia’s United Aircraft Corporation’s PD-14.

Irkut says the aircraft will have direct operational costs that will be 12%-15% lower than its competitors. The company has 175 firm orders for the type so far.

The MC-21-300 was rolled out on June 8, 2016. The aircraft type is available in two versions—the -200 and -300—which seat 132 and 163, respectively, in a standard two-class layout, or a 165 and 211 in high-capacity configuration.

Several international companies—including Thales, Honeywell, Goodrich and Zodiac Aerospace—have been chosen as component suppliers for the MC-21.

