Iran Air has concluded a firm contract for 20 ATR 72-600s turboprops, plus 20 options for the same variant.

The deal has been under negotiation for more than a year and has been reported as sealed on several occasions.

At list prices, the cost of the initial 20 aircraft is $536 million and $1.07 billion if all the options are taken up.

An ATR spokesman told ATW April 13 that deliveries would start “within weeks.” Several aircraft have already been painted in Iran Air livery and have been sitting at ATR’s Toulouse plant in southwest France for some time.

The purchase is part of a massive investment by Iran to re-equip its aging civil airliner fleet, development of which has been stymied for years because of western sanctions imposed on the Near East nation in retaliation for its pursuit of nuclear activities.

A thawing in relations has seen Iran place major orders for both Airbus and Boeing aircraft. Since the initial announcements, orders have been modified, with Iran no longer taking the planned 12 Airbus A380s, for example.

Alan Dron alandron@adepteditorial.com