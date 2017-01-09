Iran Air is preparing to receive the first delivery from its historic 100-aircraft Airbus order, with a delivery ceremony tentatively planned for Jan. 12.

An Airbus spokesman told ATW that Iran Air performed the technical acceptance on the first aircraft—an A321—over the last couple of days.

“Iran Air has performed its flight tests and the airline team is satisfied that the aircraft meets its specifications and requirements,” the Airbus spokesman said.

The aircraft was scheduled to be ferried to Tehran later this week, ahead of a delivery ceremony Jan. 12.

However, it is unclear whether the ceremony will go ahead because Iran is holding three days of national mourning following the death of former president Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani on Jan. 8.

The A321 is the first delivery of a long-awaited 100-Airbus order, comprising 46 Airbus A320s, 38 A330s and 16 A350s, that was finalized on Dec. 22.

The amended deal was anticipated for most of 2016 and followed the lifting of international sanctions on Iran in January 2016. Iran Air has also recently finalized a contract with Boeing for 80 aircraft.

