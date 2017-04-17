Mexico City-based low-cost carrier (LCC) Interjet took delivery of the first of three Airbus A320neos, powered by CFM LEAP-1A engines, on April 17, according to Interjet CEO Jose Luis Garza.

The three aircraft are on lease with Dublin-based lessor AerCap.

“This combination of the latest aircraft technology and engines makes the A320neo the most efficient and quietest aircraft for our short- and medium-haul flights,” Garza said. The A320neos will fly on international and intra-Mexico routes, Interjet said in a statement.

According to Airbus, as of March 31, Interjet has 35 A320neos on order. The LCC operates a fleet of 48 A320 family aircraft, including 45 A320ceos and three A321ceos, as well as 21 Russian-built Sukhoi Superjet 100s.

LCC VivaAerobus was Mexico’s first recipient of an A320neo aircraft, powered by Pratt & Whitney PurePower PW1100-JM engines, in October 2016.

Mark Nensel mark.nensel@penton.com