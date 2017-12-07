Inside Moses Lake, the MRJ’s U.S. Flight Test Center

A machine shop on premises lets engineers design, fix and produce parts for use.
https://hubs.ly/H09ld780
The flight tracker provides real-time location data during flight tests.
Prior to testing, test pilots prepare by using the onsite flight simulator.
In between tests, aircraft are maintained and repaired inside the hangar.
Multiple MRJ aircraft perform test flights each day as they work toward type certification.
MRJ engineers and testing partners onsite work together during test preparation and performance.
Moses Lake houses four aircraft, which are in the midst of their flight and ground test programs.
Click here to read event news from ATW On-Location
By clicking below, I acknowledge and agree to Penton's Terms of Service
and to Penton's use of my contact information to communicate with me about Penton's or its third-party
partners' products, services, events and research opportunities. Penton's use of the information I
provide will be consistent with Penton's Privacy Policy.
PISCES