Indonesian regional carrier TransNusa Airlines has completed the phaseout of Fokker aircraft from its operational fleet and is preparing to receive more ATR turboprops.

The airline sold its last Fokker 50 to Philippine carrier Leascor. Another aircraft of this type was sold to Leascor in December. Although TransNusa still has a Fokker 70 on its books, this aircraft has been parked and will be sold as soon as possible, an airline spokesman told ATW’s sister publication Aviation Daily.

TransNusa has signed a lease deal with Nordic Aviation Capital for four additional ATR 72-600s. The first is scheduled to arrive Oct. 15, the second in mid-November, the third at the end of November and the fourth in mid-January. The carrier is still negotiating with other lessors for four more -600s to be delivered in 2019, the spokesman said.

The carrier currently operates three ATR 72-600s, one ATR 42-500s, and two BAe 146s. TransNusa said the Fokkers have “a very reliable and cost-efficient aircraft,” but the carrier noted the aircraft are no longer in production. The airline began the step-by-step phaseout of Fokkers in 2016, instead focusing its fleet on ATRs.

Adrian Schofield, adrian.schofield@informa.com