IndiGo ATR 72-600
Indian LCC IndiGo—which so far has relied on Airbus A320s—will introduce its first ATR 72-600 turboprop Dec. 21, when it will take off from Hyderabad, India. The airline in May signed a letter of intent for 50 ATR 72-600s and took delivery of the first one Nov. 17. The inception of the 70-seater takes place within the framework of the Indian government’s “regional connectivity scheme,” which aims to boost economic development, employment and tourism by ...
