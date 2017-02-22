India’s new regional carrier Zoom Air, has launched Bombardier CRJ200 regional jet service with aircraft acquired from a third party.

The carrier, which is based in Gurgaon, Haryana, operates from the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi and will serve 16 destinations, connecting smaller cities and towns across the country.

Zoom Air was established in 2013 under the brand name Zexus Air and took delivery of its first CRJ200 in September 2016. The Indian regional carrier received an air operator’s certificate Feb. 3 and began operations Feb. 15 with Delhi-Kolkata-Durgapur services.

“The CRJ200 aircraft greatly complement our business model and will help our growth strategy, while providing excellent operational flexibility and passenger comfort,” Zoom Air CEO and director Koustav Dhar said, adding the aircraft will allow the new airline to access new routes and destinations that are currently underserved.

Linda Blachly linda.blachly@penton.com