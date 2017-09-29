Indian LCC SpiceJet firmed its order for up to 50 Bombardier Q400 turboprops Sept. 29, the largest single Q400 order to date, valued at $1.7 billion if all purchase rights are optioned.

Notably, the aircraft is in the Q400’s new 90-seat configuration, and on delivery will make SpiceJet the world’s first operator of a 90-seat turboprop.

SpiceJet signed its initial LOI for 25 Q400s plus purchase rights for an additional 25 aircraft at the Paris Air Show June 20. At the time, the order was for the 86-seat extra-capacity NextGen variation of the Q400, which are being flown by Philippine Airlines (in a dual-class configuration) and Thailand’s Nok Air.

Bombardier launched its 90-seat Q400 configuration at the Singapore Airshow in February 2016.

SpiceJet’s all leased-in fleet comprises 20 Q400s in a 78-seat configuration, 15 of which have been delivered since 2010, as well as 30 Boeing 737-800s, four Boeing 737-900ERs, and two 737-700s. The airline has 135 737 MAX 8s and 20 MAX 10s on order.

The airline is looking to expand coverage of India’s domestic and international regional market and hopes the 90-seat Q400 will meet increasing passenger demand.

“We have been witnessing growth in the number of passengers per departure in the turboprop market, and especially in India,” Bombardier VP sales-South Asia and Australasia François Cognard said. “SpiceJet will be the first airline to take advantage of … the 90-passenger high-density Q400.”

With SpiceJet’s order, Bombardier said the Q400 firm order total has reached 610 aircraft.

