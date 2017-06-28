A previous IAG order for 20 Airbus A320neos will be placed with Spanish flag carrier Iberia, the airline said June 28.

The aircraft were previously announced as part of a much larger batch of orders and options taken out by IAG in Aug. 2013. It then converted 20 of those options unto firm orders in Aug. 2015, but said at that point that the aircraft could be allocated to any airline in the group.

At an event marking the airline’s 90th anniversary, Iberia’s chairman and CEO, Luis Gallego, said the aircraft would be used to modernize the company’s short- and medium-haul fleet. The aircraft will be delivered from the first half of 2018 through 2021.

Iberia currently operates 14 earlier A320s, together with 16 A319s and 12 A321s, according to the airline’s website.

The book value of the new order is $1.84 billion, but Iberia parent company IAG, which also owns Aer Lingus, British Airways, Spanish low-cost carrier Vueling and new, low-cost long-haul carrier Level, has reportedly negotiated a significant reduction in the price. IAG signed a memorandum of understanding at the Paris Air Show for Pratt & Whitney GTF engines for the neos it has on order.

The A320neo order follows the modernization of Iberia’s long-haul fleet which began in 2013. This involves 39 new aircraft joining the fleet through 2021, including 16 Airbus A350-900s, the first of them being delivered in 2018. Iberia is also introducing a premium economy long-haul product this summer.

Gallego also announced Wednesday that a reorganized Madrid-Barcelona walk-on air shuttle service, known as the Puente Aéreo, or Air Bridge, will be launched July 19.

Apart from the standard open tickets on the route, customers will also be able to book a specific flight, change or cancel their reservations for the shuttle or cancel them without any restriction.

Tickets may be reserved and purchased – and boarding cards issued – on the airline’s website or mobile app, enabling passengers to proceed directly to boarding gates. Puente Aéreo passengers will continue to use dedicated facilities in both Madrid and Barcelona airports, where they can check in as little as 15 minutes before departure time.

Other innovations include additional flight options, with passengers being able to fly both on Iberia and Vueling flights between the two cities as well as shuttle flights. This brings the total to as many as 26 flights per day in each direction, 16 of them operated by Iberia and 10 by Vueling.

