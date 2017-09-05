Alaska Airlines’ Seattle-based regional flying subsidiary Horizon Air will defer delivery of six Embraer E175s, an Alaska Airlines spokesperson confirmed with ATW. “As to what is going to happen with those aircraft, nothing has yet been finalized,” the spokesperson said.

As reported in the Seattle Times Sept. 1, Horizon Air CEO David Campbell announced that three E175s will be deferred this fall and three additional E175s will be deferred in the first half of 2018.

Horizon Air has 25 E175s on order, with an additional 33 of the model on option; as of Aug.17 eight E175s have been delivered.

Campbell reportedly said the deferrals are in response to a shortage of pilots, but are a temporary measure, with the airline still expecting to take delivery of all of its ordered aircraft by the end of 2018.

As a consequence of the deferral announcement, the IBT union representing Horizon’s pilots filed a lawsuit in federal district Court in Seattle last week saying the deferral may lead to Horizon leasing the deferred E175s to SkyWest, which also operates regional flying for Alaska Airlines, citing a breach of contract. An Alaska Airlines spokesperson told ATW the company would not comment on the IBT lawsuit at this time.

