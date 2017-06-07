Hawaiian Airlines remains on track to receive the first of its Airbus A321neos in October, following delivery delays that have also affected other neo customers.

The carrier now expects to receive two of the aircraft by year-end, although they will not be ready to enter service until early in 2018, CEO Mark Dunkerley said on the sidelines of the IATA AGM in Cancun. Another nine are expected in 2019.

Dunkerley said the delays, related to engine durability issues, are “frustrating,” but stressed the airline “still has confidence in the aircraft and how well-suited it is to our mission.” Hawaiian has been working closely with Airbus, and “has no reason not to be” confident in the revised delivery estimate of October.

Hawaiian has not announced the exact routes on which it will use the A321neos, but they generally will be deployed between Hawaiian and U.S. West Coast destinations. These aircraft will allow new routes to be launched, replacement of retiring Boeing 767s and reassignment of Airbus A330s for international services.

The carrier is scheduled to take delivery of one additional A330 this year, giving it 24 of this type. Hawaiian is working on a cabin refurbishment project for its A330 fleet, and has finished about two-thirds of the aircraft. Dunkerley said this work will pause over the summer peak period so the airline has full use of its fleet.

Cabin upgrades on the remaining third of the fleet will resume in the fall, and are expected to be completed by early 2018.

In other fleet news, the carrier is faced with “another short delay” to its planned launch of a turboprop freighter service, Dunkerley said. This time the issue involves a supplier, although no specific details are being revealed. Hawaiian now expects to have the service running in the third quarter.

Certification issues for the three ATR 72s have held up the service launch. Each of the aircraft needs an FAA supplemental type certificate, as previous modification work was certified in other countries. One of the ATRs has received its FAA certification, and the other two will probably follow “in short order,” Dunkerley said.

