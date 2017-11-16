Hawaiian Airlines took delivery of the first of 18 Airbus A321neo aircraft, which will be used on flights between Hawaii and the US west coast. The carrier’s new fleet of single-aisle aircraft will offer nonstop flights to more islands, starting with service to Kauai, Maui, and the Kona Coast on the Island of Hawaii.

Hawaiian president & CEO Mark Dunkerley said, “As we welcome our A321neo fleet, some of our widebody aircraft serving the US west coast will be deployed for further long-haul expansion.”

Hawaiian’s inaugural A321neo flight is scheduled for Jan. 8, 2018 on the carrier’s existing Kahului-Oakland route. New A321neo service between Kahului and Portland will launch Jan. 18. Hawaiian’s seasonal summer widebody service currently offered between Līhu‘e and Oakland will resume April 11, 2018 as a daily A321neo flight. Daily service between Kona and Los Angeles launches March 11, 2018 with widebody aircraft before converting to the A321neo in the summer.

