HNA Group subsidiary Hainan Airlines is raising funds to acquire 13 Boeing 787-9s and six 737 MAX 8s.

China’s Civil Aviation Authority has confirmed Hainan Airlines’ five-year plan, paving the way for the additional 19 aircraft.

Under the strategy, the Haikou-based carrier will add seven Boeing 787-9s in 2018, followed by another six 787-9s and six 737 MAX 8s between January and August 2019. It currently has 10 787-8s and nine 787-9s in its fleet.

Hainan Airlines valued the order at about $4.19 billion and detailed plans to raise the money through a bonds issue.

The aircraft will be used to strategically grow its fleet and network, in a bid to boost profitability and competitiveness.

According to the carrier's website, its current fleet of 179 aircraft includes Airbus A330s, Boeing 737s, 767s, 787-8s and -9s.

