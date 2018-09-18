Gulf Air is apparently reevaluating its plan to phase out its Airbus A330s in favor of incoming Boeing 787s.

The Bahraini flag carrier operates six A330-200s on long-haul services to destinations such as London Heathrow Airport and Manila, Philippines. It is phasing in 10 Boeing 787-9s as its new widebodies. Five are scheduled to arrive this year.

It had been understood that the European aircraft would be retired as the Boeing 787s entered service. However, CEO Kresimir Kucko now says the company is looking at whether to retain them.

The incoming Boeing aircraft will have Gulf Air’s new business-class cabin, known as Falcon Gold. It was developed specifically to be introduced on the new 787-9s.

However, the airline now is considering whether to retain the A330s. If it does, it will equip them with the Falcon Gold configuration. This would boost Gulf Air’s long-haul capacity substantially and allow for expansion of the airline’s route network.

“We’re still in the process of final evaluation about our A330 fleet,” Kucko said. “If a decision is taken to keep them then, of course, we will include a retrofit of the cabin.”

