Indian low-cost carrier (LCC) GoAir has finalized an order for 72 A320neos, firming up a memorandum of understanding (MOU) that was signed during the 2016 Farnborough Airshow.

“The agreement, reached on Dec. 30, 2016, doubles GoAir’s firm order book for the aircraft type to 144,” Airbus said, announcing the firm order on Jan. 11.

GoAir received its first A320neo in June 2016 and now operates a fleet of 23 aircraft. The airline plans to use the additional capacity to expand its network.

“This new order will further strengthen our network by adding more domestic and international routes in the years to come,” GoAir MD and CEO Wolfgang Prock-Schauer said.

GoAir was the first airline to use A320neo in the Spaceflex configuration with 186 seats. To date, nine A320neo aircraft have been delivered to three customers.

