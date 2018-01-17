Berlin-based Germania is preparing its most comprehensive fleet renewal program beginning in 2020.

The carrier has said it will begin replacing 10 Boeing 737-700s with Airbus A320 family aircraft within the next 15 months. The first three 737s will leave the fleet by the end of April; the last 737 should leave by the start of the summer season 2019.

In July 2016, Germania ordered 25 180-seat Airbus A320neos, with 15 options, in a deal valued at $2.7 billion. The carrier selected Pratt & Whitney’s PurePower Geared Turbofan (GTF) engines to power the A320neos.

Together with Airbus and other flight schools, Germania has organized an in-house program for all Boeing pilots to retrain on Airbus aircraft and acquire the necessary type rating.

“The reorganization of our operational base to the A320neo represents a major project for Germania,” CEO Karsten Balke said. In addition to cockpit crews, the fleet transformation also affects numerous processes of technology and maintenance as well as flight planning and purchasing.

Germania transports more than 3 million passengers per year from 20 European airports to more than 55 destinations within the continent, North Africa and the Middle East.

Together with its Swiss affiliated company Germania Flug AG and Bulgarian Eagle, the airline currently operates 29 aircraft.

