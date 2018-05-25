Berlin-based Germania Group has established an entry-into-service process for the Airbus A320neos, which will join the fleet in January 2020.

Germania CEO Karsten Balke said the investment and fleet standardization represents the most extensive modernization program in the airline’s history.

In July 2016, Germania ordered 25 180-seat Airbus A320neos, with 15 options, in a deal valued at $2.7 billion. The carrier selected Pratt & Whitney’s geared turbofan (GTF) engines to power the A320neos.

With A320neo fleet, Germania is counting on a 15% reduction in fuel consumption per seat and is estimating a reduction in maintenance costs by more than 5%.

Germania transports more than 3 million passengers per year from 20 European airports to more than 55 destinations within the continent, North Africa and the Middle East.

Together with its Swiss affiliated company Germania Flug AG and Bulgarian Eagle, the airline operates 36 aircraft.

Kurt Hofmann, hofmann.aviation@netway.at