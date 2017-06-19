Aircraft lessor GE Capital Aviation Services (GECAS) has placed a firm order for 100 more Airbus A320neo family aircraft, which will be delivered in 2020 to 2024.

“GECAS is a strong supporter of Airbus and, clearly, what we are announcing today is a very significant reinforcement and extension of that partnership,” Airbus COO and president commercial aircraft Fabrice Bregier said, announcing the agreement on the first day of the Paris Air Show. “This is, for us, a very strong mark of confidence.”

He added that the agreement makes GECAS the third largest A320neo customer. The aircraft will be powered by CFM LEAP-1A engines.

GECAS president and CEO Alec Burger said the A320neo will be one of the core assets in the lessor’s lease portfolio. “We view this as the continuation of a tremendous alliance between GECAS and Airbus over the years. The feedback from customers so far been extremely positive in terms of fuel efficiency and noise abatement.”

Burger added that the deal covers both A320neos and A321neos. Responding to a question at the press conference, Burger said he thought the A321LR is “great technology,” although GECAS has not made a firm commitment to the variant so far.

This latest order brings GECAS’ total number of aircraft ordered to almost 600 aircraft, including 220 A320neo family aircraft.

