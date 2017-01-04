GE Capital Aviation Services (GECAS) announced Jan. 4 that it booked an order in December 2016 for 75 Boeing 737 MAX 8s. The order is valued at $8.25 billion at list prices.

The new order increases GECAS’s order book for 737 MAX 8 aircraft to 170, the largest number of bookings for the model by any leasing company.

GECAS president and CEO Alec Burger said the CFM International LEAP-1B engines on these aircraft “deliver outstanding productivity and reliability in the single-aisle market.” The LEAP-1B is the sole-source engine for the MAX, which is scheduled to enter service in mid-2017 with launch customer Southwest Airlines.

The GECAS deal brings Boeing’s order total for 737 MAX aircraft to 3,419. As of November, the rival Airbus A320neo—another re-engined narrowbody—had received about 4,800 orders from 88 customers.

Mark Nensel mark.nensel@penton.com