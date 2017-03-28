Garuda Indonesia is establishing new-generation narrowbody aircraft fleets this year, as the group receives its first Boeing 737 MAX, and also adds Airbus A320neos. The parent carrier expects to take delivery of its first 737 MAX in November or December, the airline said. Garuda has 50 of the aircraft on firm order and, at least initially, they will be used for fleet growth rather than replacement. Garuda subsidiary Citilink has already received its first two A320neos this year, and is ...