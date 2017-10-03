ATWOnline

Gallery: This Week in Aviation Photos-Oct. 2-6, 2017

Oct 3, 2017
Oct 2, 2017
Monarch’s fragile wings

The collapse of UK leisure carrier Monarch Airlines is bad for those travelers whose vacations are upended; worse for the almost 2,000 people who have lost their jobs with a company that has entered bankruptcy after 50 years of operating. But it should have come as no surprise, given what is happening in the European airline market....More
Sep 27, 2017
Why the Delta CSeries order is worth all the trouble for Bombardier

Bombardier believes Delta operating the CSeries will be the tipping point that puts the aircraft in high demand....More
Sep 21, 2017
FedEx’s Fred Smith puts e-commerce in perspective

The notion that there is an inexorable march toward e-commerce dominating retail is not borne out by analysis, Smith says....More
Oct 3, 2017
ATAG chief warns of awareness threat to CORSIA deadlines  

Air Transport Action Group (ATAG) executive director Michael Gill has warned of a looming awareness gap at both government and industry levels relating to obligations under the Carbon Offsetting and Reductions Scheme for International Aviation (CORSIA) agreed by ICAO one year ago....More
ATAG sustainable development goals
Oct 3, 2017
ATAG launches UN sustainable goals report for aviation  

The Air Transport Action Group (ATAG) has launched a report aimed as a guide to how aviation can use the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) for sustainability planning....More
Sep 29, 2017
EasyJet testing intranet-based IFE as part of innovation push

UK LCC easyJet is set to trial onboard intranet-based IFE, supplied by Barcelona-headquartered technology firm Immfly, from this fall and is evaluating Inmarsat’s European Aviation Network (EAN) for future full Wi-Fi connectivity....More

