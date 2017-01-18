ATWOnline

Gallery: This Week in Aviation-Jan. 16-20, 2017

Jan 18, 2017
Jan 17, 2017
Don’t dismiss the widebody

Already 2017 is shaping up to be another good year for the narrowbody, especially the new-generation of ultra-efficient airliners....More
Jan 17, 2017
MH370 becomes a ghost ship

It’s a sad day in commercial aviation history with the confirmation that the search for MH370 has been suspended....More
Jan 12, 2017
Airbus responds to weaker A380 demand  

Airbus is evaluating a higher-density Airbus A380 layout and is seeking to cut the program’s fixed costs and slow down production to counter weak demand....More
Airbus Fabrice Brégier and John Leahy
Jan 11, 2017
Airbus to deliver over 700 aircraft in 2017

Airbus is ramping up production and is expecting to deliver more than 700 aircraft in 2017, as it starts to overcome supply chain and program maturity issues....More
Airbus Commercial Aircraft President and Airbus COO Fabrice Brégier
Jan 11, 2017
Airbus achieves 731 net orders and 688 deliveries in 2016

Airbus secured net orders for 731 aircraft in 2016, while deliveries were up 8% at 688 aircraft, exceeding its full-year target. By comparison, Boeing logged net orders for 668 aircraft and delivered 728....More

