Gallery: This Week in Aviation-Jan. 16-20, 2017

American Airlines has been named the recipient of the 2017 ATW Airline of the Year, taking the top honor of the 43nd annual ATW Airline Industry Achievement Awards.
All four crew members and dozens of people on the ground were killed when an ACT Airlines Boeing 747-400 freighter crashed into a village near Manas airport in Kyrgyzstan early morning Jan. 16 local time.
American Airlines has introduced a basic economy fare option as part of the Dallas/Fort Worth-based carrier’s effort to better compete with ultra low-cost carriers. Photo: American Airlines 737-800.
The US Department of Transportation (DOT) put forth a new proposal Jan. 17 to require airlines and ticket agents to disclose specific baggage fees when providing airfare information.
Saudi Arabian hybrid carrier flynas has ordered 80 Airbus A320neo family aircraft and taken purchase rights on a further 40.
US Transportation Security Administration (TSA) head Peter Neffenger will resign Jan. 20, the day President-elect Donald Trump assumes office.
United Airlines will initially test basic economy fares on flights to/from Minneapolis before rolling out the offering to its entire domestic network.
