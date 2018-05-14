Gallery: Relaunched Air Italy takes first MAX in new livery

Network destinations will also enjoy continued expansion, with new long-range routes from Milan to New York, Miami, Bangkok and Mumbai already announced. Air Italy this month also inaugurated short-haul routes connecting Milan to Rome, Naples, Palermo and Olbia. Additional routes from Milan to the Sicilian east coastal city of Catania and Lamezia Terme in Calabria will commence July 1 and Sept. 1, respectively. Further plans also include strengthening the short-range network to improve connectivity and launching the first long-range destination from Rome Fiumicino in 2019. Air Italy aims to fly more than 50 year-round routes by 2022.

VIPs on board the flight included Qatar Airways Group CEO Akbar Al Baker; Alisarda and AQA Holding chairman Marco Rigotti; Aga Khan Fund for Economic Development director and AQA Holding board member Sultan Allana; and Air Italy chairman Francesco Violante. They were received by the Qatari Ambassador to Italy, His Excellency Abdulaziz bin Ahmed Al Malki Al Jehni; the Italian Ambassador to the State of Qatar, His Excellency Pasquale Salzano; US Consul General to Italy Elisabeth Martinez; Milan-Malpensa Airport chairman Pietro Modiano; and Boeing Italia chairman Antonio de Palmas.

Qatar Airways Group CEO Akbar Al Baker said: “It is truly a remarkable moment to be witnessing the launch of a new era in Italian aviation. The touchdown of Air Italy’s first Boeing 737 MAX in new livery at Milan marks the beginning of a new travel experience for the people of Italy. Not only are we pleased to be part of this memorable moment, but we are delighted to be supporting it by leasing Air Italy with five Airbus A330-200 aircraft this year from the Qatar Airways fleet.”

Air Italy, which is the relaunched Italian leisure carrier Meridiana, received its inaugural aircraft—the Boeing 737 MAX in new livery—May 14 at Milan-Malpensa Airport. The new MAX aircraft features modern and spacious cabins, superior operating economics and a greater fuel efficiency. The aircraft type will feature business-class seating and will replace Air Italy’s existing Boeing 737NGs. The inaugural aircraft is the first of nearly 50 new aircraft that will be added to the Air Italy fleet by 2022. This is the first of 20 brand new MAX aircraft that will join the airline over the next three years. Air Italy will also lease five Airbus A330-200s this year from Qatar Airways’ fleet, prior to these being further replaced by Boeing 787-8s. Qatar previously strengthened its commitment to Italy in 2017 with the acquisition of 49% of AQA Holding, the new parent company of Air Italy, while the previous sole shareholder Alisarda kept 51%.