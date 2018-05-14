Gallery: Relaunched Air Italy takes first MAX in new livery

Gallery: Relaunched Air Italy takes first MAX in new liveryMay 14, 2018
Air Italy, which is the relaunched Italian leisure carrier Meridiana, received its inaugural aircraft—the Boeing 737 MAX in new livery—May 14 at Milan-Malpensa Airport. The new MAX aircraft features modern and spacious cabins, superior operating economics and a greater fuel efficiency. The aircraft type will feature business-class seating and will replace Air Italy’s existing Boeing 737NGs. The inaugural aircraft is the first of nearly 50 new aircraft that will be added to the Air Italy fleet by 2022. This is the first of 20 brand new MAX aircraft that will join the airline over the next three years. Air Italy will also lease five Airbus A330-200s this year from Qatar Airways’ fleet, prior to these being further replaced by Boeing 787-8s. Qatar previously strengthened its commitment to Italy in 2017 with the acquisition of 49% of AQA Holding, the new parent company of Air Italy, while the previous sole shareholder Alisarda kept 51%.