Gallery: Irkut MC-21's first flight

May 30, 2017
Irkut’s MC-21-300 took off from Irkutsk Aviation Plant for a 30-minute sortie, flying at an altitude of 1,000 m, at 300 km/hr.

May 29, 2017
The bigger questions of British Airways’ IT meltdown

As with all disasters, natural or man-made, there comes a time for mopping up, analysis and self- examination. What was learned? How can this be avoided again? That’s where British Airways sits now, as schedules return to normal after the IT meltdown that essentially shut down its London Heathrow and Gatwick operations over the weekend....More
May 25, 2017
Just get it right ​

Every day there is a new headline about an airline getting it wrong, but a recent study revealed that North American passengers are apparently happier than ever....More
May 10, 2017
The face of an airline

It is almost impossible to imagine Etihad Airways without James Hogan, but come July that will be a reality. How do airline brands move on when their face changes?...More
Helsinki Airport and SITA Lab explore the emerging world of mixed reality.
May 26, 2017
SITA showcases multi-merchant payment platform, mixed reality

Global air transport IT specialist SITA has launched a secure payment solution using common-use platforms that will enable airlines and airports to maximize ancillary sales at every part of the airport journey....More
Thales’ AVANT Fit IFE system for economy class
May 23, 2017
Thales: Future IFE includes personalization, revenue opportunities

The future of IFE will involve seatback monitors that interface with passengers, customize content and generate ancillary revenue, according to Thales executives at the company’s new IFE final integration and test facility in Irvine, California, May 22....More
Thales
May 23, 2017
ATW Plus

Thales: Cybersecurity a mounting concern as IFEs collect data  

Cybersecurity is a growing concern for airlines as evolving inflight entertainment (IFE) systems start using more sensitive passenger data....More

