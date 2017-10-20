Gallery: Delta Air Lines A350-900 debut

Journalists from 18 countries came to Atlanta Oct. 16-18 to see Delta Air Lines publicly debut its first Airbus A350-900, which will enter service in late October on the Detroit-Tokyo Narita route. Delta considers the A350-900 to be its new “flagship” aircraft, replacing the iconic Boeing 747-400 that will soon be retired from the airline’s fleet. Delta will debut two new product offerings on the A350: the Delta One Suite, which will enable business-class passengers to travel in an enclosed space, and the “Premium Select” cabin, a new international premium economy product. It expects to have five A350-900s by the end of 2017 and has 25 total on order. Delta will mainly use the A350-900 on flights between the US and Asia, but announced this week it will also use the aircraft on a transatlantic route: Detroit-Amsterdam A350-900 service will start in March 2018.

ATW Senior Editor Aaron Karp was in Atlanta for the event, which included touring the aircraft and taking a 2-hour demonstration flight.